Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Stubl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Jerome Stubl

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrew Jerome Stubl Obituary
Andrew Jerome Stubl

Royal Oak - Andrew Jerome Stubl, age 71 of Valrico, FL passed away at home August 26th, 2019. He survived the loss of his father Louis Sr., mother Alice, brother Louis Jr., and nephew Keith Jr. Andy was survived by his wife, 3 daughters, and one son. He is survived by brothers Keith and Roger. He leaves a family of nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. Andy loved football and baseball and made all SMA Honors as a end at Royal Oak Kimball HS. He was awarded a scholarship at Central Michigan. Andy had a successful business career in the restaurant business in management and ownership over 45 years. Cremation has taken place with a celebration and service at Rolling Hills Cemetery in Winterhaven FL on Sept. 14 2019. Memorial contributions appreciated to the National



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.