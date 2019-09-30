|
|
Andrew Jerome Stubl
Royal Oak - Andrew Jerome Stubl, age 71 of Valrico, FL passed away at home August 26th, 2019. He survived the loss of his father Louis Sr., mother Alice, brother Louis Jr., and nephew Keith Jr. Andy was survived by his wife, 3 daughters, and one son. He is survived by brothers Keith and Roger. He leaves a family of nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. Andy loved football and baseball and made all SMA Honors as a end at Royal Oak Kimball HS. He was awarded a scholarship at Central Michigan. Andy had a successful business career in the restaurant business in management and ownership over 45 years. Cremation has taken place with a celebration and service at Rolling Hills Cemetery in Winterhaven FL on Sept. 14 2019. Memorial contributions appreciated to the National
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 30, 2019