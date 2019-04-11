|
Andrew P. Galante
Sterling Heights - Galante, Andrew P., age 76, of Sterling Heights, passed away on April 10, 2019. He is the beloved husband of Kathy (nee Max); Loving father of Andrea (Daniel) Lundgren, Steven (Lesley), and Brian; Cherished grandfather of Adam, Sarah, Ben, David, and Rebekah. He was preceded in death by his sister, Anne Marie, and parents, Andrew and Marie. Andrew was a proud Marine veteran who served during the Vietnam era. A visitation will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019, from 1-8 PM, with a scripture service at 7 PM, at Resurrection Funeral Home, 40800 Hayes Rd, Clinton Township, MI. An instate will follow Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 9 AM, until time of funeral mass at 9:30 AM at St. Michael Catholic Church, 40501 Hayes Rd, Sterling Heights, MI. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the . Memories and online condolences may be made at www.resurrectionfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 11, 2019