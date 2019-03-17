|
|
Andrew Richard Thibodeau
Clarkston - Age 43, passed away on January 13, 2019, Beloved Son of Richard and Ilona Thibodeau, precious and beloved brother of Ilona and Caryn Thiboheim, Celeste Severin (James), Crystal Ward (Jason), Adam -Thibodeau (Tai), Amber Horowitz (Josh) nephews:Luke, Max, Gus, Charlie, Norman, Nieces: Adele, Harper, Shiloh, Lake; survived by many dear aunts and uncles, dear cousins. Andrew was a chemistry major at Oakland, University, was an outstanding student of chemistry, was also tutor of chemistry. Andrew loved life and all he did with life. He was a superb artist!
A memorial Mass was held January 17th at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Union Lake. A memorial service was held Feb. 23 at All Saints Cemetery , Waterford, . In Andy's memory, family requests a memorial donation can be made to DAWN FARM, on line at: www.dawnfarm.org/donate-now. or check to Dawn Farm, 6633 Stony Creek Rd. Ypsilanti, Mich. 48197.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 17, 2019