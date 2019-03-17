Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Thibodeau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Richard Thibodeau

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Andrew Richard Thibodeau Obituary
Andrew Richard Thibodeau

Clarkston - Age 43, passed away on January 13, 2019, Beloved Son of Richard and Ilona Thibodeau, precious and beloved brother of Ilona and Caryn Thiboheim, Celeste Severin (James), Crystal Ward (Jason), Adam -Thibodeau (Tai), Amber Horowitz (Josh) nephews:Luke, Max, Gus, Charlie, Norman, Nieces: Adele, Harper, Shiloh, Lake; survived by many dear aunts and uncles, dear cousins. Andrew was a chemistry major at Oakland, University, was an outstanding student of chemistry, was also tutor of chemistry. Andrew loved life and all he did with life. He was a superb artist!

A memorial Mass was held January 17th at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Union Lake. A memorial service was held Feb. 23 at All Saints Cemetery , Waterford, . In Andy's memory, family requests a memorial donation can be made to DAWN FARM, on line at: www.dawnfarm.org/donate-now. or check to Dawn Farm, 6633 Stony Creek Rd. Ypsilanti, Mich. 48197.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.