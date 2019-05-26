|
|
Andrew Slumba
- - Slumba, Andrew
Age 88. Beloved husband of the late Margaret Ellen for 64 years. Loving father of Michael (late) (Mary), Lori (Phillip) and Ariana. Dear grandfather of Noah. He will be deeply missed by his daughters.
Memorial Visitation will take place on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Sterling Heights Chapel Of E.J. Mandziuk and Son Funeral Directors from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm with a memorial service at 12:30 pm.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 26, 2019