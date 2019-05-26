Services
E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc.
3801 18 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48314
(586) 997-3838
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc.
3801 18 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48314
Memorial service
Friday, May 31, 2019
12:30 PM
E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc.
3801 18 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48314
- - Slumba, Andrew

Age 88. Beloved husband of the late Margaret Ellen for 64 years. Loving father of Michael (late) (Mary), Lori (Phillip) and Ariana. Dear grandfather of Noah. He will be deeply missed by his daughters.

Memorial Visitation will take place on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Sterling Heights Chapel Of E.J. Mandziuk and Son Funeral Directors from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm with a memorial service at 12:30 pm.

Please share memories at mandziukfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 26, 2019
