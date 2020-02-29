Resources
Angela Bucci

Angela Bucci Obituary
Angela Bucci

Angela Bucci, born November 6, 1931. Beloved wife of Rosario Bucci. Loving mother of Joseph, Rosalie, and Russell (Belinda). Beloved grandmother to John, Michael, Angela, Rosario, and Nicole. A women loved by so many. Angela was someone who lived for her family and would do anything possible to make people happy. She was generous with her time and was always ready to help others. She made a difference and touched many hearts. We were blessed to have her in our lives and we will miss her greatly. We will continue to hold her memory close to our hearts. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to charities that were important to her: (www.stanthony.org/donate-to-franciscans/#field_13_15) (my.smiletrain.org/donation/donate/givenow) ().



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
