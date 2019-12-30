|
|
Angela (Angie) Clinthorne
Lake Orion/Ann Arbor - Angela (Angie) Clinthorne, age 87 of Lake Orion/Ann Arbor. December 24, 2019.
Loving wife of Gerald(Jerry) for 66 years. Dear mother of Robert Clinthorne, David (Gina) Clinthorne. Elena (Keith) Bernier and the late Gerald Scott Clinthorne(Survived)by her daughter in-law Jan Clinthorne.
Grandmother of Graham, Evan, Alexander, Delainey, Ian, Deven and Bryan. Great Grandmother of Charlotte and Victoria. Sister of Ben(Judy)Canale and 12 nieces & nephews.
She graduated from Pershing High and Wayne State. She studied Hospital Dietetics. She put herself thru college by working at Winkelmans, Fisher Body & Cunningham Drugs. She and Jerry met in High School and dated in College. They spent many dates at Cranbrook Instutite of Art and the beaches of Michigan and Canada. Angie loved her family very much and was affectionately called Auntie Ange, Aunt Rose, Nana and Mrs. C, because she tried to help everyone. She was a Boy-scout Den Mom for many years with 3 sons. She had a creative passion for designing everything with fabrics from wedding/evening/prom dresses, elaborated Halloween costumes to reupholstering furniture. She enjoyed painting with acrylics and photographing the study of trees. She and Jerry were big Arborists and grew, planted & distributed 300 trees every year. Her creative streak carried over to music where she loved blasting the tunes from Trini Lopez to the Animals ...while driving her Buick convertible. She overcame many hardships in her life with success. Lastly, her study of Dietetics help her battle a 15 year fight with Kidney Failure. Her love, fun, crazy antics with be missed by many.
Military Memorial May 22, 11:00 am Great Lakes Veterans Cemetery Holly, Michigan for Both Angie & Jerry.
Suggested donations: Michigan Human Society
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020