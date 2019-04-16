|
Grosse Pointe Woods - Kennedy, Angela Palombit. Age 80. April 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas. Loving mother of Kristin Shatraw (David), Kara Thompson (Brad), and the late Lisa Fikany (Joe). Grandmother of Angela Mnatsakanov, Katie Fikany, Kamie Berns, Joseph Fikany Jr., Ryan Berns, Casey and Mac Shatraw. Great-grandmother of Anna Lisa Fikany. Sister of Louise George (Bob Capstack), Betsy Corona (Rick), Louis Palombit Jr., and the late Janet Coleman and Angela Cody. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Angie was the owner of the Grosse Pointe Dance Center for over 37 years. Instate Wednesday from 11:00 am until the time of the Mass at noon at St. Joan of Arc Church, 21620 Greater Mack, St. Clair Shores. ahpeters.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 16, 2019