Angela Malpass
Angela Malpass, beloved by her family and friends, died from cancer on April 17th, 2020 in her home in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan at the age of 84. She married Ted in June 1990 and was devoted to him until his death in April 2016. She will be interred with Ted later in the year at the Great Lakes National Cemetery.
Angela was born in Japan on August 31, 1935 at the Kyoto University Hospital. At a young age, she lived in the Philippines, and then went to a Catholic Girls School in Japan. She attended college in the U.S. Throughout her life, Angela was a natural teacher of languages, history, and reading adding to all our lives.
A woman of many talents, Angela spoke several languages, was an avid reader, an outstanding cook, could finish the New York Times cross-word puzzle, and was a lifelong athlete. Angela loved to windsurf with Ted on the big waves in Hawaii, Cape Hatteras and South Padre Island, played ferocious tennis (with the men) a few times a week, was a highly desirable house guest and kept long friendships. She was a natural teacher of everything from learning foreign languages to cooking. She sent books to her grandchildren on their birthdays, sent care packages to their dormitories, and always remembered birthdays with a card. Angela was a remarkable woman who will be remembered fondly by all her knew her. In lieu of flowers, please contact the Great Lakes National Cemetery regarding donations.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 18 to May 19, 2020