Angela Marie RespeckiAngela Marie Respecki, 92, of Livonia, passed away on May 27, 2020.Angela was born in Detroit to Mary (nee. Kucharek) and Bruno Muszynski. She graduated from St. Florian High School in Hamtramck. Angela was married to Lawrence Clarence Respecki on August 27, 1949. They were married for 64 years.Angela is survived by her 7 children: Gary, Linda (Antonio) Foglia, Sharon Respecki, Diane Richards Respecki, Kevin, Dennis (Mallisa), and Julie (Graham) Ford. Loving grandmother of 7 grandchildren: Carl, Kellie, Jodi, Nicole, Joshua, Michael, and Daniel. Great-grandmother of 9.Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 2nd from 10:00 am until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11:00 am at St. Priscilla Catholic Church, 19120 Purlingbrook, Livonia 48152.