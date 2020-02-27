|
|
Angelica Labellarte-McKinnon
Phoenix, AZ - Angelica Labellarte- McKinnon, 82, passed away on February 18, 2020. Born in the United States to Italian immigrants, she is survived by her elder sister, Anna Santoro. After graduating from Garden City High School, Angie married and began raising a family in Detroit.
She was the first in her family to earn a college degree, which she did in the evenings while raising her family and working full time. Angie went on to become a Senior Investigator with the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). She worked for the EEOC in Detroit, Raleigh, Honolulu, and Phoenix.
She was the loving wife of the late Archie McKinnon, to whom she was married for 21 years.
Angie was an avid reader and an admirable cook. She may be best known and remembered for her colorful commentary and uncompromising, devil-may-care attitude.
She is survived by her four children, Francis Labellarte, Vito Labellarte, Jr., Anna Labellarte, and Michael Labellarte, M.D., and many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. There will be no public service.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020