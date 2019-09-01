|
Angeline Brownell
St. Clair - Angeline Brownell age 100 of St. Clair passed away August 30, 2019. Loving wife of the late William, beloved mother of Carol (Michael) Mansour, Nancy Brownell, the late William Martin Brownell, and the late Matthew Alan Brownell; adoring grandmother of 9; great grandmother of 15; great-great grandmother of 5; cherished sister of Tony (Gerry) Wietecha; sisters-in-law Mary Wietecha and Gerry Wietecha. Angeline was predeceased by 9 siblings; 1 granddaughter; and 1 great-granddaughter. Visitation Monday, September 2, 2019 from 3p.m. to 8 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary at Modetz Funeral Home Silverbell Chapel, 100 E. Silverbell Rd, Orion. Funeral Mass will be September 3, 2019 at 10 a.m. with a 9 a.m. instate at Christ the Redeemer Church 2700 Waldon Rd., Lake Orion. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Detroit. Online tributes at modetzfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 1, 2019