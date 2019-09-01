Services
Modetz Funeral Home & Cremation Service Silverbell Chapel
100 East Silverbell Road
Orion, MI 48359
(248) 371-3777
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Modetz Funeral Home & Cremation Service Silverbell Chapel
100 East Silverbell Road
Orion, MI 48359
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Modetz Funeral Home & Cremation Service Silverbell Chapel
100 East Silverbell Road
Orion, MI 48359
View Map
Lying in State
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
9:00 AM
Christ the Redeemer Church
2700 Waldon Rd.,
Lake Orion., MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ the Redeemer Church
2700 Waldon Rd.
Lake Orion, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Angeline Brownell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angeline Brownell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angeline Brownell Obituary
Angeline Brownell

St. Clair - Angeline Brownell age 100 of St. Clair passed away August 30, 2019. Loving wife of the late William, beloved mother of Carol (Michael) Mansour, Nancy Brownell, the late William Martin Brownell, and the late Matthew Alan Brownell; adoring grandmother of 9; great grandmother of 15; great-great grandmother of 5; cherished sister of Tony (Gerry) Wietecha; sisters-in-law Mary Wietecha and Gerry Wietecha. Angeline was predeceased by 9 siblings; 1 granddaughter; and 1 great-granddaughter. Visitation Monday, September 2, 2019 from 3p.m. to 8 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary at Modetz Funeral Home Silverbell Chapel, 100 E. Silverbell Rd, Orion. Funeral Mass will be September 3, 2019 at 10 a.m. with a 9 a.m. instate at Christ the Redeemer Church 2700 Waldon Rd., Lake Orion. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Detroit. Online tributes at modetzfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angeline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Modetz Funeral Home & Cremation Service Silverbell Chapel
Download Now