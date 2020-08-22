Angeline "Angie" (Paratore) Ferracciolo
age 82, born Sept. 11, 1937, passed away peacefully on August 21, 2020. She battled Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) for more than 3 years with bravery, strength, and dignity. Angie was an avid walker. She is a 1956 graduate of Fordson High School in Dearborn and former employee of Ford Motor Company. She and Frank were married at St. Clement's Catholic Church in Dearborn on August 22, 1959. Angie is survived by her devoted husband of 61 years Frank, her four kids, Fred (Jodi), Ken (Michelle), Susan (Scott) Horsburgh, and David (Jacquie). She was extremely proud of her grandkids, Adam, Brendan, Julia, Gina, Emily, Joey, Luke, Dominic, Anthony, Alyssa, Maya, Faith Ann, and Felecia. Angie is also survived by her sister, Rosalie (Mel) Wolicki and many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday 4pm until the 7pm outdoor Rosary service at John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 Inkster Road, Garden City (between Ford Road and Cherry Hill). In State Tuesday 9am until the 10am Funeral Mass at Church of the Divine Child, 1055 N. Silvery Lane at Wilson in Dearborn. Memorials suggested to CurePSP. www.santeiufuneralhome.com