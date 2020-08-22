1/1
Angeline "Angie" (Paratore) Ferracciolo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Angeline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Angeline "Angie" (Paratore) Ferracciolo

age 82, born Sept. 11, 1937, passed away peacefully on August 21, 2020. She battled Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) for more than 3 years with bravery, strength, and dignity. Angie was an avid walker. She is a 1956 graduate of Fordson High School in Dearborn and former employee of Ford Motor Company. She and Frank were married at St. Clement's Catholic Church in Dearborn on August 22, 1959. Angie is survived by her devoted husband of 61 years Frank, her four kids, Fred (Jodi), Ken (Michelle), Susan (Scott) Horsburgh, and David (Jacquie). She was extremely proud of her grandkids, Adam, Brendan, Julia, Gina, Emily, Joey, Luke, Dominic, Anthony, Alyssa, Maya, Faith Ann, and Felecia. Angie is also survived by her sister, Rosalie (Mel) Wolicki and many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday 4pm until the 7pm outdoor Rosary service at John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 Inkster Road, Garden City (between Ford Road and Cherry Hill). In State Tuesday 9am until the 10am Funeral Mass at Church of the Divine Child, 1055 N. Silvery Lane at Wilson in Dearborn. Memorials suggested to CurePSP. www.santeiufuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 427-3800
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved