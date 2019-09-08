Services
Voran Funeral Home - Dearborn Chapel
23701 Ford Road
Dearborn, MI 48128
(313) 278-5100
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosary
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Voran Funeral Home - Dearborn Chapel
23701 Ford Road
Dearborn, MI 48128
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Voran Funeral Home - Dearborn Chapel
23701 Ford Road
Dearborn, MI 48128
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Angeline Lindner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angeline Lindner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angeline Lindner Obituary
Angeline Lindner

Adrian - Lindner, Angeline. September 6, 2019. Age 99 Adrian, formerly of Dearborn. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence E. Lindner. Loving mother of LeLoni (Dennis) Kulikowsli, Laurette (Joseph) Dams and the late Lawrence J. Lindner. Dearest grandmother of Dennis (Rebecca), Kathy (Jeff), Linda (Morgan) and Ken (Trish). Loving great-grandmother of Alan, Mason, Mya, Sophie, Owen and Ren. She was preceded in death by her parents Frank & Louise Laurette, her three sisters and three brothers. Angeline will be deeply missed by family and friends. Visitation Monday, September 9, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. with a Rosary 7:00 p.m. at the Dearborn Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23701 Ford Road. (313) 278-5100. Funeral service Tuesday 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment St. Hedwig Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Salvation Army. Please share memories or leave condolences on Angeline's guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angeline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Voran Funeral Home - Dearborn Chapel
Download Now