Angeline Lindner
Adrian - Lindner, Angeline. September 6, 2019. Age 99 Adrian, formerly of Dearborn. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence E. Lindner. Loving mother of LeLoni (Dennis) Kulikowsli, Laurette (Joseph) Dams and the late Lawrence J. Lindner. Dearest grandmother of Dennis (Rebecca), Kathy (Jeff), Linda (Morgan) and Ken (Trish). Loving great-grandmother of Alan, Mason, Mya, Sophie, Owen and Ren. She was preceded in death by her parents Frank & Louise Laurette, her three sisters and three brothers. Angeline will be deeply missed by family and friends. Visitation Monday, September 9, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. with a Rosary 7:00 p.m. at the Dearborn Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23701 Ford Road. (313) 278-5100. Funeral service Tuesday 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment St. Hedwig Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Salvation Army. Please share memories or leave condolences on Angeline's guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 8, 2019