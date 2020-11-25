1/1
Angeline Rose Boscarino
Angeline Rose Boscarino

Shelby Township - Age 85, resident of Shelby Township, Michigan, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in Warren, Michigan. Beloved wife of Laverne Boscarino.

Loving mother of Larry (Amy) Oparka, Ann Marie (Chris) Blakely, Carl (Lucy) Oparka, and Theresa (Rob) Reid. Proud grandmother of 9 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and one on the way. Dear sister of the late Carl Boscarino and Tony Boscarino. Visitation at the Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Home 8459 Hall Road (3 Blks E. of Van Dyke) Utica, Monday, November 30 from 10am until time of service 1:30 pm. Interment Christian Memorial Cemetery, Rochester Hills, Michigan Family request donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 ~www.stjude.org/tribute. Please share a memory at www.sullivanfuneraldirectors.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
8459 Hall Road
Utica, MI 48317
(586) 731-2411
