Angelo Iafrate Sr.
Dade City - August 31, 2019. Age 93. Beloved husband of Rebecca and the late Vincenza. Loving father "Baba" of Dominic (Shirley), the late Anna, John (Virginia), and Angelo (Sandy). Proud and adored grandfather of Dominic Jr. (Keri), Steve (Courtney), Danielle (Mike), Anthony, Jaclyn, and great grandfather of Dominic, Anthony, Giuliana, Marco, Isabella, Anastasia, Nicholas, and Harper. Dear brother of the late Luigi, Vincenzo "Jimmy", and Guido. Visitation Friday 3-9pm with an 7:00pm K of C Rosary at Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons Inc., (Shelby) 54800 Van Dyke at 25 Mile Rd. Instate Saturday 9:30am until time of 10am Mass at St. Clement of Rome Catholic Church, 343 S Main St, Romeo, MI 48065 (Btw. 31 & 32 Mile). Memorial contributions are appreciated to the . Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019