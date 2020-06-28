Angelo John Giordano (Nee Jordan)
Born November 4, 1966 died suddenly June 24, 2020.
Angelo died suddenly in Brooksville, FL where he was working for Symbotic Corporation at the Walmart Distribution Center. Angelo was an electrical engineer and worked as an advanced PLC Integration Specialist. He was finishing a job in Florida and was transferring to work in Chicago for another Symbotic job on June 26. Angelo was born a Jordan in Dearborn, MI and changed his name back to the family's original name Giordano.
Angelo was preceded in death by his mother Patricia Anne, beloved son of Angelo Jordan, brother of Mark (Renee Jordan), Dear nephew of Al and Mary Ehlert, Chiara Giordano in Italy, the late Arthur and Constance Dresden and the late Cathrine Walker, uncle of Christian, Isabella and Luke Jordan, 1st cousin to Robert, Michael, James Johnson, Patricia Allen, Michelle Walker, Debra Walker, Nicole Zelazny, Maria Belcher, Nora Gross, Arthur Dresden, the late Theresa Dresden, Michelle Stokes and many more cousins and friends.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday June 30th from 3-8pm at Harry J. Will Funeral Home 37000 Six Mile Rd., Livonia, Mi 48152.
A funeral mass will take place on Wed. July 1st, time and place to be determined.
Please visit www.HarryJWillFuneralHome.com for more information.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2020.