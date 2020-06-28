Angelo John (Jordan) Giordano
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Angelo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Angelo John Giordano (Nee Jordan)

Born November 4, 1966 died suddenly June 24, 2020.

Angelo died suddenly in Brooksville, FL where he was working for Symbotic Corporation at the Walmart Distribution Center. Angelo was an electrical engineer and worked as an advanced PLC Integration Specialist. He was finishing a job in Florida and was transferring to work in Chicago for another Symbotic job on June 26. Angelo was born a Jordan in Dearborn, MI and changed his name back to the family's original name Giordano.

Angelo was preceded in death by his mother Patricia Anne, beloved son of Angelo Jordan, brother of Mark (Renee Jordan), Dear nephew of Al and Mary Ehlert, Chiara Giordano in Italy, the late Arthur and Constance Dresden and the late Cathrine Walker, uncle of Christian, Isabella and Luke Jordan, 1st cousin to Robert, Michael, James Johnson, Patricia Allen, Michelle Walker, Debra Walker, Nicole Zelazny, Maria Belcher, Nora Gross, Arthur Dresden, the late Theresa Dresden, Michelle Stokes and many more cousins and friends.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday June 30th from 3-8pm at Harry J. Will Funeral Home 37000 Six Mile Rd., Livonia, Mi 48152.

A funeral mass will take place on Wed. July 1st, time and place to be determined.

Please visit www.HarryJWillFuneralHome.com for more information.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
JUL
1
Funeral Mass
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
7345913700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved