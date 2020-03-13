|
Angus Beaton
Canton - March 8, 2020. Age: 80. Beloved husband of Sue. Dearest father of Pauline Williams, Caroline Howard, the late Bob Beaton, Nicole Rudy and Dan Meshriy. Dear brother of Michael (Cathy) Beaton, Dorothy (the late Mike) Goeddeke and the late Marion DeMonaco. Also survived by 7 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Funeral Saturday at 5 p.m. from the Chapel of L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, 42600 Ford Rd. (W. of Lilley Rd.) Family will receive visitors Saturday from 2-5 p.m. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of Michigan.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020