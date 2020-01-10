Services
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
12:30 PM
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anita Rogers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anita Rogers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anita Rogers Obituary
Anita Rogers

West Bloomfield - Anita Rogers, 86, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died on 08 January 2020. Beloved wife of the late Harvey David Lipton and the late Clifford M. Rogers. Cherished mother of Marla (Andrew) Moiseev, Debbie Siegel (Robert Chonoles) and Sheryl Havered. Loving grandmother of Carli (Sasha) Gribov, David Moiseev, Alisha Siegel, Dana Siegel (Ben Ueberroth), and Hannah Moiseev (Julian Honowitz). Great-grandmother of Asher Gribov and Noa Gribov. Devoted daughter of the late Zangwell and the late Betty Garber. Sister of Madeline "Maddie" (Sidney) Forbes and Joan (Mickey) Erman. Sister-in-law of Roz (the late Larry) Rogers, Doris (the late Arthur) Miller, and the late Phyllis and the late Albert Conn. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews, and her loving caregivers, Demetria, Linda, and Ravina. FUNERAL SERVICES 12:30 P.M. SUNDAY JANUARY 12, 2020 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL, 248-569-0020. Interment at Adat Shalom Memorial Park. www.irakaufman.com.

logo


logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -