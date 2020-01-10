|
Anita Rogers
West Bloomfield - Anita Rogers, 86, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died on 08 January 2020. Beloved wife of the late Harvey David Lipton and the late Clifford M. Rogers. Cherished mother of Marla (Andrew) Moiseev, Debbie Siegel (Robert Chonoles) and Sheryl Havered. Loving grandmother of Carli (Sasha) Gribov, David Moiseev, Alisha Siegel, Dana Siegel (Ben Ueberroth), and Hannah Moiseev (Julian Honowitz). Great-grandmother of Asher Gribov and Noa Gribov. Devoted daughter of the late Zangwell and the late Betty Garber. Sister of Madeline "Maddie" (Sidney) Forbes and Joan (Mickey) Erman. Sister-in-law of Roz (the late Larry) Rogers, Doris (the late Arthur) Miller, and the late Phyllis and the late Albert Conn. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews, and her loving caregivers, Demetria, Linda, and Ravina. FUNERAL SERVICES 12:30 P.M. SUNDAY JANUARY 12, 2020 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL, 248-569-0020. Interment at Adat Shalom Memorial Park. www.irakaufman.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020