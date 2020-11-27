Ann Anita Forlini



Ann Anita Forlini, age 83, passed away on November 14th in Clinton Township. Born to John Daidone and Antoinette Peraino on June 19th of 1937; beloved wife to Anthony Forlini; dear mother to Anthony G.(Diane) Forlini, Elizabeth Forlini, and John (Deanna) Forlini; loving grandma to Anthony G. Forlini Jr., Stefania (Victor) Faylor, Alisha (Kyle) Alef, Anna Forlini, Antonia Forlini, Carmella Forlini, Delilah Forlini; cherished great-grandma to Isabella Faylor; she is preceded in death by her sister Mattia Martha Miller; she is also survived by many other loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and loving family members.



The family will greet friends at Kaul Funeral Home, 35201 Garfield Road, Clinton Twp. on Sunday, November 29th from 2:00pm until 8:00pm with a rosary at 7:00pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Thecla Catholic Church, 20740 S. Nunneley, Clinton Township on Monday, November 30th, instate 9:30am until time of mass at 10am. Please share a memory with the family on Ann's online guestbook.









