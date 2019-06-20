|
Ann Byrne Fridrich
West Bloomfield - Ann Byrne Fridrich, age 75 of West Bloomfield, passed away on June 19, 2019. Beloved wife of Richard for 37 years. Loving mother of Johanna (Bill) John (Hiroko) Kara (Steven) and Brian. Grandmother of Islay and Lev. Ann worked in Michigan's public health system in various positions for many years. She was a registered dietitian for 50 years. Family will receive friends at McCabe's Funeral Home in Farmington Hills on Friday, June 21st from 3-8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, on Saturday, June 22nd at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Southfield. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen in Detroit, Michigan.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 20, 2019