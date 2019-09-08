Services
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Inc.
23720 Farmington Rd
Farmington, MI 48336
(248) 474-5200
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Inc.
23720 Farmington Rd
Farmington, MI 48336
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Inc.
23720 Farmington Rd
Farmington, MI 48336
Lying in State
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
23815 Power Rd
Farmington, MI
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
23815 Power Rd
Farmington, MI
Ann C. Masson Obituary
Ann C. Masson

South Lyon - age 87, passed away peacefully, September 6, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 45 years, Dr. Bernard and her grandson, John. Dear mother of Michael, Cyndi Frantzis (Phil), Anna Lisa Loiselle (Mike) and Mark (Angie); loving grandmother to Ann Masson, Marianna Wechter (Andrew), Jessica Wilson (Geoff), Casey Loiselle, Julia and Dean Masson and Samuel Frantzis. Adoring great grandmother of Jonah and Lola. Dear sister of the late Marion Tringali and Sam Ortisi. Visitation Tuesday, September 10, 4-8 pm (scripture service 7 pm) at the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Rd (btw. 9-10 Mile Rds, N of Grand River) downtown Farmington (248-474-5200). Funeral mass Wednesday, September 11, 10 am (in state 9:30 am), at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 23815 Power Rd, Farmington. Entombment Holy Sepulchre. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to . www.heeney-sundquist.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 8, 2019
