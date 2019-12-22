|
In Loving Memory Of
Ann Carol
Alagna (Brda)
Dec 14, 1941 - Aug 28, 2018
Ann is greatly missed. She is unforgettable. Her beautiful smile and treasured kindness made her very special, as a loving wife of 57 years, mother of two, grandmother of six, & great-grandmother of two. She was fun to be with, she made us laugh. She was a wonderful friend. Her best friends expressed that she was an outstanding listener & incredibly thoughtful. We miss Ann daily. We know that she will always be in our hearts. We are thankful that she was in our lives; she made a difference. Ann is missed yet will always be remembered
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Dec. 22, 2019