Ann Christo
- - Ann Christo, Age 58
Beloved daughter of Kaliope "Popi" and the late Christ Christo. Loving sister of Mary Christo Alexiades. Dear aunt of Nicholas and Kaitlyn Alexiades. Ann will also be missed by the Christo, Pahountis, Manoogian and Zanakis Families.
Visitation Friday 10:00 a.m. until the 10:30 a.m. Funeral at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, 25225 Middlebelt Rd. (between 10-11 Mile Rds.), Farmington Hills. Entombment Woodlawn Cemetery. Family requests memorial gifts to Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church or St. John's Armenian Church or American Diabetes Association.
To send a loving message, please visit Ann's obituary at www.ekfh.net.
Arrangements entrusted to Edward Korkoian Funeral Home, Royal Oak (248) 541-8325.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 12, 2019