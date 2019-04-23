|
- - Ann Elizabeth Brennan Grier, 98, passed way peacefully on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at her home in Bloomfield Hills with family by her side. She was the daughter of Henry J. Brennan and Ann Elizabeth Markey Brennan. She was pre-deceased by her husband, William F. Grier Sr., her daughter, Judith Ann Philips of Traverse City, her sisters Mary Catherine Cooney, Ellen Matthews, Margaret Brennan, IHM, and brothers Richard, Henny Jr., and J. Martin Brennan. Ann is survived by her daughter Carol Paul (Steve), and sons John (Pam), William Jr. (Kate), and Tom Grier. She was the proud grandmother of Ann Phillips Beck, Meghan Phillips Dykstra, Katie Phillips Murphy, Thomas Phillips, Julie Paul, William Paul, Michael Paul, Sean Grier, Elizabeth Grier, William K. Grier, and Annie Grier. She is also survived by eight great-grandchildren. Ann was born and raised in the City of Detroit. She attended the Academy of the Sacred Heart and was a graduate of Marygrove College. After a brief career at the Detroit Times, she married her husband "Bill" in 1946 and they had a loving marriage for 63 years. Ann was a member at St. Regis Catholic Parish in Bloomfield Hills since 1963. She was active in the Altar Society and the Ladies of Charity of St. Vincent de Paul. Family will receive friends on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 2-8pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Funeral Mass Friday, April 26, 2019, 11am at St. Regis Catholic Church, 3691 Lincoln Rd., Bloomfield Hills. Visitation at church begins 10am. Burial at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorial tributes to the IHM Retirement Fund, 610 W. Elm Ave., Monroe, MI 48162.
