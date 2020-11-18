1/1
Ann Elizabeth Reilly
Ann Elizabeth Reilly

November 16, 2020, age 81. Loving mother of Katy Snyder (Chris), Dan James (Apple), Sarah James (Peter Mays), and Molly James Addison (John). Caring grandmother of Caitlin, Charlie, Michael, Matthew, Brian, and Elisabeth. Dear sister of Kay Martin (Bud) and Barb Burton (Bob). Stepmother of Bill Reilly (Kara Dornig), Kathleen Reilly, and Chris Reilly (Natalie McKenna Reilly). Step grandmother of Connor Reilly. Preceded in death by her husbands Fred James and Jim Reilly, and her parents Alexander and Rose Pasket. A Zoom visitation will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 10am until the time of Mass at Noon. Please contact 4AnnReilly@gmail.com for more details. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made to the Ann Reilly Memorial Scholarship Fund at Detroit Loyola High School, Loyola@loyolahsdetroit.org. A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 549-0500.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
NOV
21
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
