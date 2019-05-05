Services
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
(248) 651-8137
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Hills Catholic Church
2675 John R. Road
Rochester Hills, MI
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Hills Catholic Church
2675 John R. Road
Rochester Hills, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Frederick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann F. Frederick

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ann F. Frederick Obituary
Ann F. Frederick

Sterling Heights - Ann F. Frederick, age 90 of Sterling Heights, passed away April 17, 2019. Loving wife of the late Richard. Condolences to all her family and friends. A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, May 10, 2019, 11:00 am at St. Mary of the Hills Catholic Church, 2675 John R. Road, Rochester Hills. The family will receive friends at the church on Friday, 10:00 am until time of Mass. Inurnment Great Lakes National Cemetery. Memorials in Ann's name may be made to St. Mary of the Hills Catholic Church. Arrangements in the care of the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
Download Now