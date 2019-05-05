|
Ann F. Frederick
Sterling Heights - Ann F. Frederick, age 90 of Sterling Heights, passed away April 17, 2019. Loving wife of the late Richard. Condolences to all her family and friends. A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, May 10, 2019, 11:00 am at St. Mary of the Hills Catholic Church, 2675 John R. Road, Rochester Hills. The family will receive friends at the church on Friday, 10:00 am until time of Mass. Inurnment Great Lakes National Cemetery. Memorials in Ann's name may be made to St. Mary of the Hills Catholic Church. Arrangements in the care of the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 5, 2019