Services
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Service
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
View Map
Resources
Moundsville, WA - Ann G. Alpert, 95, of Moundsville, West Virginia, died on 03 April 2019. Beloved wife of the late Irving Alpert. Cherished mother of Dian (Damodar) White, and Fred Alpert. Proud grandmother of Taylor Irene Alpert. Loving sister of the late Jack Sadovitz, the late Dave Sadovitz, the late Harry Sands, the late Blossom Peck, and the late Ethel Oppenheim. SERVICES 10:00 A.M. SUNDAY, APRIL 7, 2019 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. INTERMENT AT BETH EL MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY. www.irakaufman.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 6, 2019
