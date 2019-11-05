Services
Northville - Age 81, longtime resident of Northville, passed away November 2, 2019. Beloved wife of 61 years to Richard. Cherished mother of Douglas, David, Beth (the late Fred) McLeod, and Daniel. Adored grandmother of Jessica and Davis. Dear sister of Richard Browder. Private family services held. In lieu of flowers contributions to Michigan Humane Society, 30300 Telegraph Rd., Ste. 220, Bingham Farms, MI 48025 or Civic Concern, PO Box 323, Northville, MI 48167 would be appreciated. Please share condolences and read full obituary at www.caster linefuneralhome.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10, 2019
