Ann Lang
Rochester - Ann Lang passed away September 1, 2019 at the age of 89.
Loving mother of Stephen (Kathleen) Lang, Douglas (Tammy) Lang, and the late Gary (Lia) Lang; adored grandmother of Alexander, Christopher, and Garret; cherished sister of Nancy Thiell, Retta Parks, Netta Thiell, the late Chester Stryker Jr., and the late Frank Stryker.
A Funeral Service will be held on September 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. with visitation starting at 10 a.m. at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Boulevard, Rochester. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 5, 2019