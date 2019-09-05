Services
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
(248) 651-8137
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Ann Lang Obituary
Ann Lang

Rochester - Ann Lang passed away September 1, 2019 at the age of 89.

Loving mother of Stephen (Kathleen) Lang, Douglas (Tammy) Lang, and the late Gary (Lia) Lang; adored grandmother of Alexander, Christopher, and Garret; cherished sister of Nancy Thiell, Retta Parks, Netta Thiell, the late Chester Stryker Jr., and the late Frank Stryker.

A Funeral Service will be held on September 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. with visitation starting at 10 a.m. at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Boulevard, Rochester. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 5, 2019
