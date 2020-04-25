|
Ann M. Hamway
West Bloomfield - Hamway, Ann M. age 99 of West Bloomfield, formerly of Southgate and Boyne City, died April 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Fred, and is survived by her daughters Beth Still, Pam, and Mary Gingo, her grandchildren Kevin, Brooke and Brynn, her great-grandsons Cameron and Cullen, and many nieces and nephews. She was dearly loved by Erin and Elizabeth. A memorial will be held at a later date. Condolences at www.LynchFAMIYFuneralDirectors.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020