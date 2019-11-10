|
Ann M. Izzard
Grosse Pointe Woods - Ann M. Izzard, age 80, November 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Vaughn. Loving mother of Joseph (Karen), and Robert (Itzamara). Proud grandmother of Shannon, Marie, and Giovanna. Visitation Thursday 3-8PM with family sharing 6:30PM and rosary 7 PM at the A. H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave. at Vernier Rd., Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236. In state Friday 9:30 AM until time of funeral Mass 10AM at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 21620 Greater Mack, St. Clair Shores, MI 48080. Interment Cedar Cemetery in Cedarville, MI
Memorial contributions in Ann's memory to The Capuchins are appreciated.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2019