Ann Marie Duane
- - Ann Marie Duane (Archer), age 89, formerly of Madison Hgts, Lake City, and Marysville, MI., and Punta Gorda and N. Ft. Myers, FL. passed away Friday, Mar. 1, 2019. Loving wife of the late John Duane for 68 years. Beloved mother of John III (Anne), Mark (Linda), Suzanne (Dominick Asaro), Martin (Molly), and Mary ( Kevin Louwers). Grandchildren: Matthew, Benjamin, David Duane; Stephen and Lauren Duane; Christopher (CJ), Brian, and Scott Oselett; Kayla Tiegs and Ellen Duane; and Megan Novell (Misczak). They have further blessed her with 10 great-grands. Ann was a member of the Red Hats of North Ft. Meyers FL. She was a eucharistic minister at St. Stephens Catholic Church in Lake City MI and at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Punta Gorda, FL. She loved to travel, cook, square dance, and especially loved to spend time with her family.Visitation on Wednesday , Mar. 6th, 2019 from 2-8pm with a 7pm rosary service at Pixley Funeral Home, located at 3530 Auburn Rd, in Auburn Hills MI. Instate from 9:30am until the time of funeral mass at 10am on Thursday Mar. 7 at St. Irenaeus Catholic Church, located at 771 Old Perch Rd. in Rochester Hills, MI. Interment will be at 2:30pm at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Kenockee Twp., St. Clair County, MI.Gifts may be made in Ann's honor to the online at lung.org. Envelopes will also be provided at Pixley Funeral Home.www.pixleyfuneral.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 7, 2019