Ann Marie Samyn (née Markey)- - Passed away on Sunday, July 12. She was born May 15, 1930, in Detroit, the daughter of James Leo and Marie Louise Markey. She attended Gesu and Saint Agnes in Detroit and was a graduate of Marygrove College (B.A. in History) and The University of Michigan (Master of Arts in Library Science).While she was in graduate school, Ann met Joseph Samyn, at the Newman Center in Ann Arbor. They married in 1955 at St. Theresa's in Detroit. She taught and was a librarian in Detroit at Arthur, Winship, and Dossin schools, and in Ann Arbor at Eberwhite school. She was known for her classroom bulletin boards and art projects, and she fostered a love of reading in her students and later her children.After Joe completed his Ph.D., they moved back to Detroit and lived on Ewald Circle, and then, for 60 years, in a house they built in Royal Oak, where they raised their five children and were members of Our Lady Queen of Martyrs.Long before it became fashionable, Ann was interested in genealogy. She spent many hours at the Burton Historical Collection at the Detroit Public Library and became a skillful researcher, tracing Joe's Belgian heritage and her own French and Irish roots back several generations.Ann loved to travel. Her childhood memories included trips to Port Huron to visit cousins at their cottage, to Saugatuck with her sisters, and out West with friends. Ann continued to enjoy traveling with her husband and children. Her favorite place was always the beach.She fondly shared memories of learning to ice skate with her siblings and friends, biking to the library to get a stack of books, trying to sneak a peek at the decorated Christmas tree in the library at the house on San Juan, and listening to baseball games from the porch of her grandmother's house on Eleventh Street near Briggs Stadium in Detroit.Ann was very proud of her children and always encouraged them in their education. She instilled values of hard work, modesty, kindness, and the importance of family.Ann was predeceased by her husband, Joseph; her five siblings, Marie Louise Diefenbacher, James Markey, Irene Markey, Francis Markey, and Ruth Willett; her sisters-in-law Gloria Samyn and Mary Samyn; her brothers-in-law, Michael Samyn, Gilbert Diefenbacher, and Joseph "Ted" Willett; and her nephew John Markey.She is survived by her five children: Ellen Haley, of Pacific Grove, CA, and Royal Oak; Dr. Joseph (Dee) of Crown Point, IN; Dr. Margaret (Dr. James Akao), of Brookfield, WI; Ruth (Dr. Joseph) Ware, of Los Altos CA; and Mary Ann, of Morgantown, WV, and Royal Oak. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren: Laura Haley (Brent Keast), Jacqueline Samyn, Joseph Samyn, James Samyn, Sophia Ware, Mark Ware, Jillian Samyn, and Michael Akao, and beloved great-grandson Joseph Keast. She is also survived by her in-laws Virginia Markey, Marilyn Markey, and Elsie and Frank Vande Putte and by 35 nieces and nephews.The family is very grateful for the care Ann received from Annmarie Shelton and Kiesha Jackson.Family will receive friends on Thursday (today), July 16, 2020 from 10:00 am until the time of Funeral Mass at 12 noon at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church 32340 Pierce St., Beverly Hills.Those wishing to make an expression of sympathy are asked to consider a donation to the Burton Historical Collection at the Detroit Public Library in her memory.Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Detroit, Michigan next to her husband.