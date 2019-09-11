|
Ann Mary Gadbaw
Traverse City - Ann Mary Gadbaw age 95, passed away on September 7, 2019 in Traverse City, MI. Ann was born on October 13, 1923 to proud Irish immigrants Richard and Anna (Wallace) Gosson in Syracuse, NY. She wed the love of her life, Joseph J. Gadbaw M.D. on February 19, 1944 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Syracuse, NY.
Ann and Joe dreamed of a large family and experienced many blessings while raising eight children in Farmington, Michigan. Ann worked as her husband's book-keeper, assisted in his clinics, and took on the important role of "Domestic Engineer" to support a very busy family life. The couple retired in 1990 and moved to Traverse City where they created a remarkable life on the Boardman River. Ann was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Joseph Gadbaw after sixty-six years of marriage. She was a devoted member of Our Lady of Sorrows in Farmington and later St. Francis Catholic Church. In so many ways, she will be remembered lovingly, deeply missed - she is truly "unforgettable."
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 11, 2019