Services
Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home
305 Sixth Street
Traverse City, MI 49684
(231) 947-6347
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home
305 Sixth Street
Traverse City, MI 49684
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
Ann Mary Gadbaw


1923 - 2019
Ann Mary Gadbaw Obituary
Ann Mary Gadbaw

Traverse City - Ann Mary Gadbaw age 95, passed away on September 7, 2019 in Traverse City, MI. Ann was born on October 13, 1923 to proud Irish immigrants Richard and Anna (Wallace) Gosson in Syracuse, NY. She wed the love of her life, Joseph J. Gadbaw M.D. on February 19, 1944 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Syracuse, NY.

Ann and Joe dreamed of a large family and experienced many blessings while raising eight children in Farmington, Michigan. Ann worked as her husband's book-keeper, assisted in his clinics, and took on the important role of "Domestic Engineer" to support a very busy family life. The couple retired in 1990 and moved to Traverse City where they created a remarkable life on the Boardman River. Ann was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Joseph Gadbaw after sixty-six years of marriage. She was a devoted member of Our Lady of Sorrows in Farmington and later St. Francis Catholic Church. In so many ways, she will be remembered lovingly, deeply missed - she is truly "unforgettable."

Please visit www.reynolds-jonkhoff.com to read the complete obituary and for service information.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 11, 2019
