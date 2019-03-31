Services
Pixley Funeral Home Godhardt-Tomlinson Chapel
2904 Orchard Lake Road
Keego Harbor, MI 48320
(248) 682-0200
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Family Funeral Care
2904 Orchard Lake Rd.
Keego Harbor,, MI
- - September 28, 1919 - March 29, 2019; Beloved Mother to Robert, Nancy and John; Grandmother to Ruth, Kelly and Stacey; Great-grandmother to Franklin and Matilda; Beloved sister of John (Kay) Starcevich and treasured Auntie Ann to many nephew and nieces. Her kindness was overflowing, with grace and love for all she touched. Family and friends will surely miss her beautiful smile and gentle spirit. Rest in peace, my darling. Bye, Bye Now. Visitation will take place Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 2-6PM at Family Funeral Care, 2904 Orchard Lake Rd., Keego Harbor, MI 48320.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 31, 2019
