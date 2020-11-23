1/
Ann Miedlar
Ann Miedlar

Redford Twp - Miedlar, Ann L. November 22, 2020 age 97 of Redford Twp. Beloved wife of the late Leo J. Miedlar. Loving mother of Lee Ann (the late Paul) Farrell and Theodore L. (Patricia) Miedlar. Proud grandmother of Cathy Farrell, Michael (Rachel) Farrell and Cortney (Jon) Hollis; great grandmother of Paige, John, Maggie and Alexandra. Ann was a member of the Polka Boosters of America, SS. Peter & Paul Altar Society and Maria Goretti D of I. Visitation Friday, November 27th 4-8 PM at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 980 N. Newburgh Road (between Ford Road and Cherry Hill) Westland. In state Saturday, November 28th 11 AM until the 11:30 AM Funeral Mass at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 7685 Grandville, Detroit. Interment St. Hedwig Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Michigan Parkinson Foundation. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home - Westland
980 N Newburg Rd
Westland, MI 48185
(734) 326-1300
