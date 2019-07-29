|
Sister Ann Pauline O'Connor, IHM
Monroe - Sister Ann Pauline O'Connor, IHM, 92, died Tuesday, July 23, at her home, IHM Senior Living Community in Monroe. Visitation will be held at the IHM Motherhouse, 610 W. Elm Ave., Monroe, on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 beginning at 9 a.m. A Remembering and Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. Burial will take place in St. Mary Cemetery on the IHM Campus. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home, Monroe. Memorials may be made to the IHM Retirement Fund, 610 W. Elm Ave., Monroe, MI 48162-7909.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 29, 2019