Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons Shelby
54880 Van Dyke Ave
Shelby Township, MI
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
6:00 PM
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons Shelby
54880 Van Dyke Ave
Shelby Township, MI
View Map
Service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Lucy Croatian Catholic Church
200 E. Wattles
Troy, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Lucy Croatian Catholic Church
200 E. Wattles
Troy, MI
View Map
Ann Petrovich


1936 - 2019
Ann Petrovich Obituary
Ann Petrovich

Shelby Township - PETROVICH, Ann age 83, December 13, 2019

Beloved wife of Frank. Dearest mother of Helen (Slavko, Jr.) Stajninger, Carol (Marijan) Butorac and Linda (Terry) Britton. Proud grandmother of Amy (Jamie) Slebodnick, Anthony (Angela) Butorac, David (Caren) Stajninger, Tom (Meida) Butorac, Carrie (Correy) Seward and Nate Britton. Loving great grandmother of Troy, Brenden, Luke, Anabelle, Cate, Callie and Charlie. Special aunt of Emma Jones and many dear nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 2-8pm. Rosary 6:00pm. Instate Monday 9:30am at St. Lucy Croatian Catholic Church 200 E. Wattles, Troy until Mass, 10:00am. Donations to the or are appreciated. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
