Ann Petrovich
Shelby Township - PETROVICH, Ann age 83, December 13, 2019
Beloved wife of Frank. Dearest mother of Helen (Slavko, Jr.) Stajninger, Carol (Marijan) Butorac and Linda (Terry) Britton. Proud grandmother of Amy (Jamie) Slebodnick, Anthony (Angela) Butorac, David (Caren) Stajninger, Tom (Meida) Butorac, Carrie (Correy) Seward and Nate Britton. Loving great grandmother of Troy, Brenden, Luke, Anabelle, Cate, Callie and Charlie. Special aunt of Emma Jones and many dear nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 2-8pm. Rosary 6:00pm. Instate Monday 9:30am at St. Lucy Croatian Catholic Church 200 E. Wattles, Troy until Mass, 10:00am. Donations to the or are appreciated. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com
