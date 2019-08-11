Resources
Anna Elizabeth (Mathis) Hunter


1925 - 2019
Anna Elizabeth (Mathis) Hunter Obituary
Anna Elizabeth (Nee Mathis) Hunter

Detroit - July 20, 1925 - August 2, 2019

Dearest Daughter of the late Joseph and Anna Mathis (Bier).

Beloved wife of the late James R. Hunter.

Loving mother of Beverly (Paul) Bates of Dearborn, Marie (Greg) VanCamp of Dearborn Heights and Janice (Michael) Goodwin of Phoenix, Arizona.

Dear grandmother of Stephanie Manetta, Joseph Niemczycki and Eileen Niemczycki.

Great grandmother of Marcus Manetta, Logan Manetta, Adriana Koslowsky, Hailey Behrens and Mia Crete.

Fur mama of Ginger.

Predeceased by her son, James R. Hunter Jr. of Detroit and her brothers, Charles and Lawrence Mathis.

Funeral Arrangements were handled by E.J. Mandziuk and Son Funeral Home (Please visit mandziukfuneralhome.com to share memories).

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 11, 2019
