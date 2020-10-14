Anna J. Brudek



Dearborn & Northville - Anna J. Brudek, a long-time resident of Dearborn and Northville, MI, died on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD). Anna was born in Bogoria, Poland on October 13, 1949, and emigrated to the U.S. in the 1960s with her parents and siblings.



In the 70s, Anna married and had two daughters, Jessica Kalmewicki (who works as a legal aid lawyer in Chicago), and Miriam Kalmewicki (who works as a teacher in Florida). Anna, without formal education, was self-made; she passed the Series 7 and 63 exams, and enjoyed a successful career in banking.



Anna loved fiercely and freely, and showed it with her celebrated cooking. She said hello with bear hugs, and good-bye with leftovers. Nothing made Anna happier than a packed kitchen, windows steamed by family gossip and laughter.



Anna was preceded in death by her parents, Anna P. Brudek (nee Gorska) and Jozef L. Brudek. Anna is survived by her sister, Urszula (John) Hamman, brother, Leon Brudek (nephew, Alek), daughters, Jessica and Miriam, Godson, John (Melissa) Hamman (great-niece and nephew, Audrey and Jack), Goddaughter, Julianna Brudek, sister-in-law, Grazyna (Chris) Mahr, niece, Adrianne (Moe) Nasser (great-nephews, Lincoln and Sullivan), and, ex-husband, Andrzej Kalmewicki.



Anna was laid to rest in a private interment due to the pandemic. A memorial service will be held in the future.









