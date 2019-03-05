Services
Resources
- - Age 85, February 27, 2019. Loving wife of the late Gust. Beloved mother of Theodore Zachary Loizos. Sister of Alexandra Pflieger and William Moulios. Aunt of John French, Steven Moulios, Christopher Moulios, Dianna Santeufemia, Michael Moulios and the late Marlene Nightingale. Loving Godmother of Tori and Lauren. Family will receive friends Wednesday 4-8 p.m. with Trisagion at 6:30 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Funeral Service Thursday 10 a.m. at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 760 W. Wattles, Troy. Visitation at church begins at 9:30 a.m. Memorial tributes to or St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 5, 2019
