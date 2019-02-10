|
Anna M. Grofsorean
Bloomfield Hills - Age 62 February 7, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents DeVee and Emil. She will be missed by many close friends and family. Visitation Sunday 3pm - 8pm with a 7pm Saracusta at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 N. Inkster Rd., Garden City. In state Monday 9:30am until the 10 am Funeral Service at Sts. Peter & Paul Romanian Orthodox Church, 750 N. Beech Daly (between Ford Rd and Cherry Hill). Family suggests memorials to . www.santeiufuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 10, 2019