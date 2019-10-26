|
Anna M. Pieprzyk
Warren - Passed away October 25, 2019 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late Stanley. Devoted and loving mother of Stanley (Marsha), James (Rita), Susan (Edward) Mutz, Paul (Karoline Mallinger) and Thomas (Julie) Pieprzyk. Loving and proud Nana of 12 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Dear sister of Frances (Gordon) Taylor and John (Elsa Medina) Rykala. Visitation Monday 2-8 p.m. & Tuesday 1-8 p.m. with a Scripture Service Tuesday 7 p.m. at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc., 11470 13 Mile Rd. (west of Hoover) Warren. Instate Wednesday 10:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 11 a.m. at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church, 31555 Hoover Rd. (north of 13 Mile Rd.) Warren. Interment Roseland Park Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019