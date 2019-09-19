Services
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
32000 Schoenherr
Warren, MI 48088
(586) 293-8030
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
32000 Schoenherr
Warren, MI 48088
Rosary
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
32000 Schoenherr
Warren, MI 48088
Lying in State
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Holy Innocents Catholic Church
16359 Frazho
Roseville, MI
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Innocents Catholic Church
16359 Frazho
Roseville, MI
- - Anna Marie Barzyk, age 93, she was the beloved wife of the late Arthur, loving Mom of Christine (late Robert) Sanborn, Kenneth (Darla), Mary Jo (Jim) Brady, James (Amy) and the late John. She was a proud Grandma and Great Grandma. She was the sister of Evelyn, Henrietta and Gloria Jean and preceded by siblings Leonard, Donald, Rita, Joseph and Theresa. Visitation Thursday 3-9 with Rosary at 7 pm at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr Road, Warren. A Celebration of her life will be held Friday, with a Mass at Holy Innocents Catholic Church,16359 Frazho, Roseville, Instate Friday, 9:30 am until time of Mass 10:00 am. Donations can be made to The Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. ahpeters.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 19, 2019
