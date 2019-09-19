|
|
Anna Marie Barzyk
- - Anna Marie Barzyk, age 93, she was the beloved wife of the late Arthur, loving Mom of Christine (late Robert) Sanborn, Kenneth (Darla), Mary Jo (Jim) Brady, James (Amy) and the late John. She was a proud Grandma and Great Grandma. She was the sister of Evelyn, Henrietta and Gloria Jean and preceded by siblings Leonard, Donald, Rita, Joseph and Theresa. Visitation Thursday 3-9 with Rosary at 7 pm at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr Road, Warren. A Celebration of her life will be held Friday, with a Mass at Holy Innocents Catholic Church,16359 Frazho, Roseville, Instate Friday, 9:30 am until time of Mass 10:00 am. Donations can be made to The Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. ahpeters.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 19, 2019