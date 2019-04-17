Services
O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
(248) 348-1800
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
View Map
Service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Telep
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Marie Telep


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anna Marie Telep Obituary
Anna Marie Telep

- - Born March 14, 1934

Died April 14, 2019

Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother.

Preceded in death by her husband Alexander. Mother of Karen, Susan, Janice (Ron) Buck, Judi (James) Jankowski. Grandmother to Nicholas (Holly) Buck, Joshua (Jessica) Buck, Jason (Nina) Jankowski, Lucas Buck (Becca), Jenna Jankowski. Great Grandmother to Ella, Jade, RoxAnna, Raven, Rylie. Loving cousin and aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Visitation 5-8pm Thursday and 2-8pm Friday with a Parastas service at 7pm at the O'Brien-Sullivan Funeral Home, 41555 Grand River Ave., Novi, MI

Instate 9:30am at St. Michael the Archangel Orthodox Church, 26355 W. Chicago Rd., Redford, MI until the funeral service at 10:30am

Entombment Glen Eden Memorial Park, Livonia, MI

Arrangements entrusted to Professional Mortuary Services, Detroit MI (313) 894-1334

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
Download Now