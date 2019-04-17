|
Anna Marie Telep
- - Born March 14, 1934
Died April 14, 2019
Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
Preceded in death by her husband Alexander. Mother of Karen, Susan, Janice (Ron) Buck, Judi (James) Jankowski. Grandmother to Nicholas (Holly) Buck, Joshua (Jessica) Buck, Jason (Nina) Jankowski, Lucas Buck (Becca), Jenna Jankowski. Great Grandmother to Ella, Jade, RoxAnna, Raven, Rylie. Loving cousin and aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Visitation 5-8pm Thursday and 2-8pm Friday with a Parastas service at 7pm at the O'Brien-Sullivan Funeral Home, 41555 Grand River Ave., Novi, MI
Instate 9:30am at St. Michael the Archangel Orthodox Church, 26355 W. Chicago Rd., Redford, MI until the funeral service at 10:30am
Entombment Glen Eden Memorial Park, Livonia, MI
Arrangements entrusted to Professional Mortuary Services, Detroit MI (313) 894-1334
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 17, 2019