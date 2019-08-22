Services
Lying in State
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. John XXIII Catholic Church
12170 Beech Daly Rd.
Redford Twp., MI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John XXIII Catholic Church
12170 Beech Daly Rd.
Redford Twp., MI
Anna Mucha Obituary
Anna Mucha

- - Mucha, Anna. Age 70.

Loving wife of Richard. Dear mother of Julie (Joseph) Taboniar, Justine (Victor) Ventmiglia, Rachelle (Adam) Steinman. Grandmother of Valentina and Antonio Ventmiglia and Apollonia Steinman. Sister of Theodore Nossowicz.

Instate Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 9:30 AM until 10:30 AM Mass at St. John XXIII Catholic Church, 12170 Beech Daly Rd. Redford Twp., MI 48239. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; Southfield, Michigan.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 22, 2019
