- - Anna Ray (nee Austin), age 83, died on April 14, 2019. Anna is survived by her children, Karen (Michael) Price, Kenneth (Becky) Ray, Rebecca (Ron) Thompson and Beverly (Timothy) Summers; grandchildren, James, Ashley (Joe), Elizabeth (James), Cameron, Austin (Deanna), Mitchell, Joshua, Jordan, Lindsay, Brianna, Bethany and Kara; great-grandchildren, Ethan and Elaina; and sister, Clara Eulaine Hachen. Anna is predeceased by her husband, James and parents. Visitation is April 19th from 2-9 p.m. at Hauss-Modetz Funeral Home, 47477 Romeo Plank, Macomb. Funeral at 11a.m. with a 10a.m. instate on April 20th at Shelby Bible Church, 47905 Hayes Road, Shelby Township. Burial will take place at White Chapel Cemetery on Saturday at 2:15 p.m. Memorial tributes would be appreciated to the M.S. Society.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 18, 2019