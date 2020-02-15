|
Anna Silage
Anna Silage, age 100, February 14, 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Gregory Silage, and dear mother of Anne (Walker) Archer, Gregory J. (Simonne) Silage, and David (Carol) Silage. Loving grandmother of Christopher (Joanna) Silage, Keith (Jenna) Silage, Emily (Mason) Turrell, Noelle Silage, Bryce (Carmon) Brown, and great grandmother of nine. Cherished sister of Eileen (George) Sowa, the late Florence (Douglas) Umberger, and the late Valery Soprony.
Visitation will be held on Sunday from 4-9 PM at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Road) in Warren. Funeral Service will be held on Monday 11 AM at the Funeral Home. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020