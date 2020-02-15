Services
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-0444
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Silage
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Silage

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Silage Obituary
Anna Silage

Anna Silage, age 100, February 14, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Gregory Silage, and dear mother of Anne (Walker) Archer, Gregory J. (Simonne) Silage, and David (Carol) Silage. Loving grandmother of Christopher (Joanna) Silage, Keith (Jenna) Silage, Emily (Mason) Turrell, Noelle Silage, Bryce (Carmon) Brown, and great grandmother of nine. Cherished sister of Eileen (George) Sowa, the late Florence (Douglas) Umberger, and the late Valery Soprony.

Visitation will be held on Sunday from 4-9 PM at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Road) in Warren. Funeral Service will be held on Monday 11 AM at the Funeral Home. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -