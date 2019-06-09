Services
- - Beloved wife of the late Ross Bertram and the late Kenneth Jensen (for 35 years). Dearest mother of Linda (Joe) Pruchnik, K. C. (Beth) Jensen, and Patricia (Glenn) Small. Loving Grandma Annabel to Jennifer, Joe, Carolyn, Andrew, Kelly, Starr, Cami, Baily, Max, Shane, Parker, and Tate. Great Grammybel to 18 great-grandchildren. Visitation (date and time pending) at Stanley Turowski Funeral Home, 25509 West Warren, Dearborn Heights. Share condolences at www.stanleyturowskifuneralhome.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 9, 2019
