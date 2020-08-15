1/1
Anne Catherine Melville
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anne Catherine Melville

Melville, Anne, Catherine, age 86, formerly of Rochester passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020. She was a graduate of Saint Francis Academy, Brooklyn, NY in 1952. Her first job was working for the fabled Brooklyn Dodgers. Anne taught needlepoint and was also an accomplished knitter and prolific creator of very beautiful quilts. For many years she was an active member of The Detroit Boat Club, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend who loved to entertain. Preceded in death by her parents Raphael and Cecilia Buro, her childhood sweetheart and husband of years William Melville and her daughter Elizabeth Callihan. She is survived by her brother Nat Buro; children, Michael Melville (James Kreuger), William Melville Jr. (Katie), Philip Melville (Amy Grace Loyd), Catherine Cypher (Steve), John Melville (Laura) and Annie Melville Clute (Kelley); son-in-law James Callihan; eleven grandchildren, Alex Cypher, Emily Cypher, Liam Melville, Sarah Cypher, Cecilia Callihan, Erin Melville, Ryann Melville, Lia Callihan, Sofia Clute, Ella Callihan, Monte Clute and great-grandson William Melville lV. Memorial services to be held at a later date. Share memories at www.dignitymemorial.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved