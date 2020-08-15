Anne Catherine Melville
Melville, Anne, Catherine, age 86, formerly of Rochester passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020. She was a graduate of Saint Francis Academy, Brooklyn, NY in 1952. Her first job was working for the fabled Brooklyn Dodgers. Anne taught needlepoint and was also an accomplished knitter and prolific creator of very beautiful quilts. For many years she was an active member of The Detroit Boat Club, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend who loved to entertain. Preceded in death by her parents Raphael and Cecilia Buro, her childhood sweetheart and husband of years William Melville and her daughter Elizabeth Callihan. She is survived by her brother Nat Buro; children, Michael Melville (James Kreuger), William Melville Jr. (Katie), Philip Melville (Amy Grace Loyd), Catherine Cypher (Steve), John Melville (Laura) and Annie Melville Clute (Kelley); son-in-law James Callihan; eleven grandchildren, Alex Cypher, Emily Cypher, Liam Melville, Sarah Cypher, Cecilia Callihan, Erin Melville, Ryann Melville, Lia Callihan, Sofia Clute, Ella Callihan, Monte Clute and great-grandson William Melville lV. Memorial services to be held at a later date. Share memories at www.dignitymemorial.com